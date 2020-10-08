“Wedding Bells For Ranbir-Alia” ; Katrina Kaif Refuses To Attend Ex-Boyfriend’s Marriage(Video)!!!

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif recently made an appearance in Neha Dhupia’s chat show ‘No Filter Neha’ and vented her heart out. On the chat show, when Katrina was asked whose wedding she would attend if Malaika-Arjun and Ranbir-Alia tie the knot on the same day, the actress, without wasting any time, opted for Arjun-Malaika’s wedding.

“If I’d have to pick one, I’d pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’ was released and he didn’t really like me. ‘Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?’ He was like ‘No!’ and I was like Arjun you’re going to be my rakhi brother,” said Katrina.

Before Alia, Katrina was dating Ranbir, and surprisingly, both the actresses are close friends. Even after the turning point in their love life, both Alia and Katrina had a good equation with each other. Asked about her equation with Alia, Katrina said, I’m taking this as a compliment. But yes, if someone likes you, who knows me well, feels nice about my conduct, it’s a good thing. I’m not trying to be saintly but it’s always easier to just make peace, be friends, to be loving. I’m not doing this to make your life easier. But I am doing it to make my life easier.”