Woman, 2-year-old daughter drown in well

In a shocking incident, a woman and her daughter had drowned in well. The incident took place in an agriculture field in Manda village in Jhalawar district in Rajasthan.

Rachnabai Dhakad aged 25 and her two-year-old daughter Vidhya had drowned in the well in the field. Rachnabai Dhakad was working in the field with soemother women. And at around 2.30 pm her daughter Vidhya accidently slipped into the well which had no boundary wall. and Rachnabai rushed to rescue her child but herself fell into the well.

The two were taken out of the well by some villagers and rushed to hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem. Police had registered a case under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), to ascertain actual reason of the deaths.