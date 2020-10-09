A woman tried to sell her 10 day-old son for Rs 100…Read more

JAMSHEDPUR: A woman, who has lost her job at a road-side eatery job during the lockdown and her husband died soon after so she tried to sell her 10-day-old baby boy for Rs 100. The cops reached a petrol pump in the Jugsalai locality after a tip-off that a mother was waiting there to hand over the child to a customer. While they managed to prevent the sale of the baby but the man tried to escape.

She had no money and was left with no option but to sell her baby. “She told us that she gave birth to the child outside Tatanagar station as she could not afford hospital delivery,” police said. Police said they are also probing if the baby belonged to the woman or was stolen. Police took the woman and her child into custody and handed them over to Sonari-based NGO Bal Kalyan Samiti. Samiti member Alok Bhaskar said: “The child is safe and caregivers are looking after him. Anyone related to the child can stake claim through legal procedures within 60 days before we take its custody.”