Airlines announces flight ticket for 79 UAE dirhams

A leading airline company has announced new offers for passengers. The airline company has announced that it will increase the number of flights and discounter tickets for those who flying from Dubai.

Philippines’ national air carrier, Cebu Pacific has announced this. Cebu Pacific has announced that it will increase the number of its flights between Dubai and Manila to four times weekly beginning October 11, 2020. The Dubai-Manila flights will be operated every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while the Manila-Dubai service is scheduled every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Also Read: ‘The people have made up their mind to throw out this tyrannical govt’

Cebu Pacific also offered travellers a chance to book affordable flights, with Dubai-Manila flights for as low as Dh79 one-way base fare. UAE residents can avail of this promo from October 10 to 13, 2020, for travel between June 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

The new move is apart to promote the Philippine tourism industry.