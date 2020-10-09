Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

In the commodity market, the price of precious metal -gold- has surged again.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures were up 0.8% to Rs. 50,584 while silver futures rose 1.8% to Rs. 61605 per kg. In the previous session, gold price had edged up Rs. 142 while silver had gained 0.17%.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has surged by Rs.360 for 8 gram and reached at Rs.37560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4965 up by Rs. 45. This is the highest price registered in October month.

In the international market, the price of spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,898.31 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.4% to $23.93 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $867.06, and palladium was up 0.3% to $2,379.29.