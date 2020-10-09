Covid-19 Updates: 443 recoveries in Bahrain

The Health Ministry in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 490 new coronavirus along with 443 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 142 expatriate workers, 340 contacts of active cases, and 8 travel related.

The overall coronavirus cases reached at 74,422 . The total recoveries stand at 69,854. The death toll stands at 264. 10,525 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 8 .

There are currently 64 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 100 cases receiving treatment. 4,240 cases are stable out of a total of 4,304 active cases.