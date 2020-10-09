Curfew announced in gulf country

A gulf country has announced curfew. The curfew was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Oman has announced this. Oman has decided to reimpose the night curfew. Oman government has decided to re-introduce a night-time ban on movement and enforce the overnight closure of shops and public places. The ban will come to effect from October 11 and will end on October 24.

Also Read: Indian Rupee rises against US dollar, UAE dirham

The restrictions will apply from 8 pm to 5 am. The ‘s beaches in Oman will also be closed until further notice.