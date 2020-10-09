Decision on school opening announced

The state government has announced its decision on reopening of schools. The state government announced its new decision after cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister. The Chhattisgarh government has announced the decision after the cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The schools in the state will remain shut as the coronavirus pandemic is surging the state. The state cabinet decided that schools will continue to remain shut. Earlier, as unlock process, the Union home ministry has announced that state governments can take decision about reopening of schools after October 15.

The cabinet also decided that no extravagant ceremony would be held this year on the occasion of the state foundation day on November 1.Only the state award ceremony will be held at the chief minister’s residence.