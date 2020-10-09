Do you believe in Aliens!!! Well take a look at these famous people who does….

Some famous personalities stand by the belief that other forms of life exist somewhere in the universe and some even had encounters with UFOs. And they’re not the first ones to believe something’s out there; curiosity about other possible life forms has existed since medieval times.

1. Hillary Clinton: She is an American politician, diplomat, lawyer, writer, and public speaker. “You know, there’s a new name. It’s unexplained aerial phenomenon, U.A.P. That’s the latest nomenclature.” She also said she wants to review files about UFOs and the mysterious Area 51 site in Nevada and make them public.” “I would like us to go into those files and hopefully make as much of that public as possible. If there’s nothing there, let’s tell people there’s nothing there.”

2. Nick Jonas: Nicholas Jerry Jonas is an American singer, songwriter and actor. “I was in my backyard in L.A., and I looked up at the sky and [saw] three flying saucers. I looked at my friend and said, ‘Are you seeing this or am I losing my mind?’ Jonas said he looked online and saw 3 similar reports from 2 weeks earlier. I’m obsessed with UFO stuff in general, so I’m all over this. That blue light freaks me out in the best way possible.”



3. Winston Churchill: Sir Winston Leonard Spencer-Churchill, was a British politician, army officer, and writer. He was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1940 to 1945. Churchill penned an 11-page essay on alien life in 1939, revealing his curiosity about the universe and outlining his definition of life and its most important ingredients.

“I, for one, am not so immensely impressed by the success we are making of our civilization here that I am prepared to think we are the only spot in this immense universe which contains living, thinking creatures, or that we are the highest type of mental and physical development which has ever appeared in the vast compass of space and time.”

4. Ariana Grande: Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter and actress. In 2018, Billboard named her Woman of the Year. She has described herself as “obsessed” with aliens. Grande’s music video for the song “Break Free” featured her battling aliens and dancing on a spaceship. She said, “We’d be so stupid to believe we are the only people here.”



5. Stephen Hawking: Stephen William Hawking was an English theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author who was director of research at the Center for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge at the time of his death. In a 2016 documentary called “Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places,” the legendary theoretical physicist said humanity may one day receive a signal from a potentially habitable alien world, such as Gliese 832c. “But we should be wary of answering back. Meeting an advanced civilization could be like Native Americans encountering Columbus. That didn’t turn out so well.”

6. Tom Cruise: Thomas Cruise is an American actor and producer. Primarily known for his work in action films for which he performs risky stunts, he has also received several accolades for more dramatic work, including 3 Golden Globe Awards and nominations for 3 Academy Awards. This famous Scientologist believes in aliens and even went as far as constructing an $11 million bunker to protect himself and his family from an alien invasion. “Are you really so arrogant as to believe we are alone in this universe? Millions of stars, and we’re supposed to be the only living creatures? No, there are many things out there, we just don’t know.”

7. Richard Nixon: Richard Milhous Nixon was an American politician who served as the 37th president of the United States from 1969 to 1974. “I’m not at liberty to discuss the government’s knowledge of extraterrestrial UFO’s at this time. I am still personally being briefed on the subject.” His former wife Beverly McKittrick said that Gleason described the aliens as small beings that are “only about two feet tall with bald heads and disproportionately large ears.”

8. Jaden Smith: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. “I talked to President Obama about extraterrestrials. He said he could neither confirm nor deny the existence of aliens, which means they’re real. If people think we’re the only people that live in this universe, then something is wrong with them”, he said.

9. Ridley Scott: Sir Ridley Scott is an English film director and producer. His 1979 movie “Alien” explored the scary concept of an aggressive extraterrestrial that targets the crew of a spaceship. The film spawned a franchise with 3 sequels and 2 prequels, including “Alien: Covenant.” While promoting the film, Scott warned that hundreds of alien species are “out there” and cautioned that humans likely won’t fare well if these cosmic interlopers ever decide to pay a visit to Earth.

10. Megan Fox: Megan Denise Fox is an American actress and model. She believes in aliens, and is a big fan of the HISTORY channel show “Ancient Aliens.” She told Ellen DeGeneres, “Everyone thinks I’m crazy. It’s all about the theory that these megalithic structures were possibly built by — not necessarily like little green aliens, but maybe future humans that they call ancient astronauts — that did some sort of time travel. Something extraterrestrial was involved.”