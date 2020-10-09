Indian Railway issues new ticket Reservation rules valid from Oct 10!!! check details

Indian Railways in a bid to provide relief to the passengers has decided to prepare the second reservation charts 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of trains from stations starting from tomorrow. Earlier the system was modified to two hours in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic for the last few months.

Check the new ticket Reservation rules:

The second reservation charts will be prepared 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of trains from stations. This was normal before COVID. But when the Indian Railways started special passenger trains amid the pandemic, the second reservation chart was being prepared two hours before the scheduled departure. Railway seats will be available even five minutes before the train leaves the station, as the Indian Railways has decided to restore the pre-COVID system of preparing the second reservation chart half an hour before the departure time. As of tomorrow, these charts will be prepared between 30 minutes to 5 minutes before the scheduled departure, tickets can be booked during this time. The first chart is prepared at least four hours before the scheduled departure of the train. If seats become vacant owing to cancellation, they can be booked through PRS counters and online till the preparation of the second chart. Tickets can also be canceled during this time, as per the provisions of the refund rules. The timings were changed during the pandemic as initially, tickets were only available online. The Railways was avoiding crowding at the stations and the aim was to discourage people from traveling unless absolutely necessary.

The Indian Railways has been running several special trains and ahead of the festive season, Railways is planning to start more special trains across the country. The Railway Board recently gave approval to zones for 39 new special trains. These services will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date, said the Ministry of Railways.