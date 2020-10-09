IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to face Delhi Capitals in crucial match: Possible XI

In Cricket, Rajasthan Royals will face Delhi Capitals in the Indian premier League cricket on Friday. The match will be played at Sharjah cricket stadium at 7.30 pm. This will be 23rd match of the Indian Premier League 2020 edition.

The former champion team of IPL, Rajasthan Royals has only won 2 matches in this season out of the 5 matches played. The wins have come against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

Delhi Capitals have won four of their five matches with Sunrisers Hyderabad being the only team to have defeated them so far. Delhi Capitals will have a chance to go to the top of the points table if they beat Rajasthan Royals on today. They are at second position in the point table now.

Predicted XI:

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje