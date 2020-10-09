IPL 2020:- What type of maniacs are these!!! MS Dhoni’s Daughter gets life threats … Read more

Mumbai: Insensitive social media users have been sending rape threats to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter Ziva after Chennai Super Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the recent IPL match. Cricket is being a popular game and has turned its fans into maniacs. Cricket lovers, who are quite emotional about the game, don’t spare any player if their performance is not up to the mark. Recently, it was CSK Captain MS Dhoni who became a target of insensitive online haters after his team lost the match to KKR on Wednesday. While trolling Dhoni, the haters attacked his five-year-old daughter Ziva too and posted abusive messages and rape threats for the child.

Just saw that Dhoni's 6-year-old daughter Ziva is getting rape and death threats because he didn't play well in #IPL2020 Do people realize what shithole we have become? Can you even imagine where we are heading as a country? Morally dead and decayed nation! pic.twitter.com/tYF9CsMleY — Aryan Srivastava (@aryansrivastav_) October 8, 2020

After Dhoni fell to Chakravarthy for 11 (12) in the 17th over, CSK still needed 39 off 21. Kedar Jadhav, on the other hand, struggled to middle the ball, scoring an unbeaten yet snail-paced 7 off 12. The equation came down to CSK needing 26 in their final 6 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja played a cameo in the match’s final over bowled by Andre Russel but it was too little too late for CSK as KKR emerged winners by a mere 10 runs.

6 Year Old Ziva Is Getting Rape Threats Because Dhoni Didn't Play Well Yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4mDlxEzVFp — Ayush Verma (@ayushastic) October 8, 2020