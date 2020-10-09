Life Mission scam: Yuva Morcha wants CM to respond to CBI allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: Yuva Morcha state president CR Praful Krishnan said that the Chief Minister, who is the chairman of Life Mission, should reply to the CBI court’s statement that the Life Mission is the medium for the gold smugglers to bring money from abroad. He added that it was a shame for the Keralites that the anti-national gold smugglers came to the helm of the state government’s project. The Chief Minister should apologize to the poor for the CBI’s finding that 30 percent of the project was paid to gold smugglers.

Yuva Morcha claimed that the Kerala government is controlled by a mafia group is correct. The struggle against the government will intensify. If the ministers and the CPM can violate 144, the Yuva Morcha will also violate the restrictions. He also said that Yuva Morcha activists will organize strong protests in the coming days.