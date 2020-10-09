“Never Order KFC’s Mashed Potatoes” ; Know the reason here!!!

KFC Potato and Gravy is renowned for the soft, creamy mashed potato and their signature gravy.KFC’s mashed potatoes and gravy is presumably the chain’s most iconic side although they themselves insist they “won’t fight you if you want to call it a meal.” Likely fair enough too, believingit contains 19 grams of carbs and 530 milligrams of sodium, but that’s up to you.

The magical combo of a bucket full of chicken with mashed potatoes is hard to beat. KFC’s mashed potatoes with gravy would be pretty valid, considering an individual side portion packs in an alarming 530 milligrams of sodium. We might foresee most of that sodium to come from the gravy but it’s actually the potatoes that are the culprit.

According to a KFC manager the mashed potatoes come from powdered potatoes,or the instant mashed potatoes.Half a cup of prepared potatoes packs 370 milligrams of sodium. That’s a lot for something you’re likely devouring up in between bites of KFC’s MSG-laden fried chicken.

The credit there goes to a long list of food additives and preservatives for KFC gains such potatoey mashed potatoes without the use of real, fresh potatoes.According to KFC’s ingredients list, their mashed potatoes contain an array of additives such as maltodextrine, mono- and diglycerides, sodium bisulphite, and BHT.