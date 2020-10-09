Plan to kidnap governor foiled:13 arrested

13 People were arrested by agencies for making plan to kidnap governor and overthrow government. The 13 accused include 7 men who were members of Wolverine Watchmen militia group were arrested for plots to kidnap the governor and attack the state capitol building in US.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in US has foiled the attempt by the group. The group made a plot to abduct Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Democratic Governor. She is an ardent critic of US President Donald Trump.

“Our efforts uncovered elaborate plans to endanger the lives of law enforcement officers, government officials and the broader public,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news conference.

The FBI said that the right-wing group has made the plan after months of planning and even rehearsals. They planned to abduct Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home.

The affidavit by FBI has accused that six men charged in federal court plotted for months, consulting and training with members of a group , and undertaking rehearsals in August and September. They were identified as Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, all of Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware. They may face up to life in prison if convicted. The other four planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear.

Six men were charged in federal court, while seven others accused of trying to target police and the state Capitol were charged in state court.