Road closure announced in UAE

A partial road closure has been announced in UAE. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the road closure. The road closure will be on Friday and Saturday.

The RTA announced that the Al Shindagha Tunnel will be closed for a few hours on Friday and Saturday in the direction of Deira to Bur Dubai.

On Friday, October 9, the tunnel will be closed from 12.30am to 10.30am, and on Saturday from 12.30am to 8am.

“Please use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge to reach your destinations,” the RTA advised.

Some bus routes — X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 — are also expected to be delayed because of the closure.