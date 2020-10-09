Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended higher. The BSE Sensex ended 326.82 points or 0.81% higher at 40,509.49. NSE Nifty rose 79.60 points or 0.67% and ended at 11,914.20.

The top gainers in the market were ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Infosys, Wipro, ONGC, HCL Tech, GAIL India, Shree Cements, Hero MotoCorp and Coal India.

The top losers in the market were Nestle India, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, HUL and Bajaj Auto, Grasim Industries, Hindalco, UPL, SBI Life, and Tata Motors .

Overall market breadth was negative, as 1,452 shares ended lower against 1,232 that rose on the BSE.