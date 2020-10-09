‘The people have made up their mind to throw out this tyrannical govt’: BJP president JP Nadda

JP Nadda, the national president of BJP has said that the tyrannical government will be ousted by the people. JP Nadda came down heavily against the West Bengal government over the police action against BJP protest march in Kolkata. The BJP leader in a series of tweets had launched strong criticism against the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

“Mamata Banerjee’s karyakartas (workers) and the Gov machinery led by her have unleashed brute force upon BJP karyakartas in an attempt to prevent them from holding protests against her tyrannical & bloodied misrule in West Bengal. Such misuse of power is totally unacceptable & condemnable,” Nadda tweeted.

“I want to clearly tell her again that BJP karyakartas have resolved to fight her corrupt, violent and dictatorial rule democratically to restore Bengal”s lost glory and pride. The people of Bengal and BJP will defeat her regime lock, stock and barrel. #NabannoCholo,” he added.

“Beating up peaceful protestors, hurling country-made bombs and using water cannon on their protest march show Mamata Banerjee’s frustration because she knows that her days in power are numbered and the people of Bengal have made up their mind to throw out her tyrannical govt”, Nadda added.

“The only thing Mamata Banerjee’s government has done better than the previous Left regimes is increasing brutality and political violence against political opponents. Bengal has been burning under her administration, which patronises violent elements,” he said.

“BJP’s struggle to save the rich glory of Bengal will continue. We stand with the people of Bengal despite the brazen misuse of state power by Mamata didi. Our brave @BJYM karyakartas compelled her to close the Secretariat. This is an admission that she has lost public confidence,” he added.

