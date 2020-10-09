‘ The rule of law has been murdered” in the state”: Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya attack state government

Tejasvi Surya, the Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka and newly appointed national president of Yuva Morcha has said that the ‘rule of the law has been murdered in West Bengal’. He said this after the police action against the BJP march held in Kolkata. The Yuva Morcha has on Thursday held a protest rally to gherao the CM’s office. The government in reply has shut the down the office and imposed a prohibitory order.

“Today is a black day. The TMC government murdered the rule of law in the state. The way our cadres and leaders were attacked and beaten up mercilessly by the police is unprecedented. Don’t we have the right to conduct a peaceful rally in the state?” he said during a press meet in Kolkata.

“In the past two years over 120 BJP and BJP Yuva Morcha workers have been murdered brutally in the state. If a youth raises his voice against this, he is murdered. This is my first protest and we (BJP) will not stop till this (TMC) government is out of power” he said. Surya also sought an inquiry by the ministry of home affairs into the blue coloured water sprayed on the party activists during the rally .

Police personnel in riot gear burst teargas shells, beat up agitators and used water cannons to break up the protests in Kolkata and Howrah .