Dada Saheb Phalke award winning legendary actor’s condition worsens, shifted to ICU

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee has worsened. Soumitra Chatterjee was shifted to intensive care of a private hospital in Kolkata as his health condition worsened on Friday night. As per reports, he has been shifted to the ITU after he has been experiencing restlessness and reached an acute confusional stage.

The 85-year-old Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke winner was admitted to Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata after testing positive for coronavirus on October 6.

It is reported that the actor had a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease-related problem. Last year, he had suffered a bout of pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital for a few days.

He had attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1 for a documentary titled `Abhijan` directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.