“Our jawans are travelling in non-bullet proof trucks and aircraft worth Rs. 8,400 crore for Prime Minister. Is this fair?”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacks PM

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again launched attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader attacked PM over the purchase of aircraft for VVIPs. In a video posted on his Twitter page, the Congress leader said that the union government has spent Rs.8,400 crore for special aircraft while neglecting safety of soldiers.

“Our jawans are travelling in non-bullet proof trucks and aircraft worth ? 8,400 crore is being arranged for the Prime Minister. Is this fair?”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

In the video some soldiers can be seen talking. “We are travelling in a non-bullet proof vehicle at a time when people are not safe in bullet-proof vehicles. They are playing with our lives. We are wasting our lives”, one can be heard saying. This is very poor arrangement. We have been given a very bad vehicle to travel. The senior goes in a bullet-proof vehicle while we are sent in a non-bullet proof truck.”, another replies to that.