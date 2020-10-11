Anushka Sharma’s reaction when Virat Kohli scores 90* goes viral…Watch!!!

The smile on Anushka Sharma’s face after a Virat Kohli scores 90* against CSK has taken the social media. It came out in full swing after Virat Kohli brought out the best of him against MS Dhoni’s CSK by slamming an unbeaten 90, the highest score by any captain against Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli’s superlative innings led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a competitive 169 for 4 batting first in an IPL 2020 match in Dubai. Anushka Sharma’s presence in the stands in Dubai did not miss the eyes of the netizens as Twitter was flooded with photos and videos of the Bollywood actress.

Kohli too did not forget to show his love by gesturing towards Anushka after getting to his fifty.

What a picture, What a moment.!! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma ??!! pic.twitter.com/50deNd1djS — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 10, 2020

Anushka has been Dubai ever since the beginning of IPL but hasn’t been attending all matches of RCB but she chose to watch her husband in action against CSK. Kohli, who walked in at the fall of Aaron Finch in the third over, led from the front with a majestic 52-ball knock that was the finest blend of skill and peak fitness. His innings had four fours and as many sixes but in searing Dubai humidity ran four doubles in the final over, a testament to the hours put in physical training.