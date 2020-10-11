‘Big B’ turns 78: Lesser known facts about the legendary actor

Bollywood’s ‘Big B’ has turned 78 on today. His fans have flooded social media with adorable birthday messages the legendary actor. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular and respected actors in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan has been in the film industry for over three decades .

Big B his debut in Bollywood with 1969 film ‘Saat Hindustani. He has featured in more than 200 films till date.

Here are some lesser known facts about the national award winning actor.

1. Amitabh Bachchan has done double Masters Degree in Arts.

2. Amitabh wanted to become an engineer and wanted to join the Indian Air Force.

3. After completion, his studies in Delhi, Amitabh has joined his first job as an executive of a shipping firm in Kolkata.

4.His first salary was Rs 500.

5. Amitabh’s second job was also in Kolkata as a broker. Before going to the movies, his last salary was Rs.1680.

6. During a job in Kolkata, he had bought his first car that was second-hand Fiat.

7. Amitabh’s last name is Srivastava in real, but he uses his father’s nickname ‘Bachchan’ as his last name.

8. His father Harivansh Rai Bachchan wanted to put his name Inkalaab, but after the advice of the poet Sumitra Nandan Pant he was named as Amitabh.

9. Big B’s height is 6 feet 2 inches, which is the highest height in Bollywood actor.

10. In 1969, he started his filmy career by giving his voice in Mrinal Sen’s Bengali film.

11. Sunil Dutt has signed him first in his film ‘Reshma Aur Shera’. For this Indira Gandhi had written a letter to her friend Nargis, the actress. This film was released in 1971.

12. In the starting days of his career when Amitabh was struggling actor, at that time music composers Kalyan Ji Anand Ji helped him.

13. When Big B did not have a house in Mumbai at that time, he has spent many nights at the Marine Drive.

14. In the film ‘Shatranj Ke Khiladi’, in 1977 director Satyajit Ray had used the voice of Amitabh Bachchan.

15. It is interesting to know before this Amitabh got rejected to the All India Radio because of his voice. Here he went to work as a news reader.

16. Amitabh Bachchan started his acting career from the film ‘Saat Hindustani’ in 1969.

17. For this film, he had paid Rs 1,000.

18. Amitabh is one of the Mentors was the famous comedian Mehmood also. In the early days, Amitabh lived in his home.

19. As an actor Amitabh’s first hit movie was ‘Zanzeer’ in 1973. Earlier, his 12 films had flopped.

20. His favorite screen name is Vijay. Big B was named as Vijay in more than 20 films. His second famous name was Amit.

21. He met his wife Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan first time in Pune’s Film and Television Institute. Amitabh came here for his shooting of ‘Saat Hindustani’ while Jaya was studying there.

22. Amitabh and Jaya are the only real life couple who had worked together on screen in more than 30 films.

23. Amitabh is the only actor who has played lots of double roles (Don, Kasme-vaade, Sooryavansham, Bade Mian – Chote Mian, Lal Badshah). In’Mahaan’ he had even played a triple role.

24. He is the most frequently nominated actor in Popular Film Award for Best Actor.

25. In Shashi Kapoor’s film ‘Utsav’ and Jackie Shroff’s film ‘King Uncle’ Amitabh Bachchan was the first choice of the director.

26. In Amitabh’s mostly films actress Nirupama Roy has appeared in the role of his mother. In the role of Amitabh’s mother, her last film was ’lal Badshah’ in 1999.

27. Amitabh got Big B title in the last years of the 90s after his second comeback film ‘Mrityudaata’.

28. Amitabh ‘s film ‘Khuda Gawaah ” was the most watched Indian movie in Afghanistan. The film was shooted only in Afghanistan, at that time there’s President Najibullah Ahmedjai has given VIP treatment to Amitabh and had also put their half air force only for his security.

29. Big B considered Vahida Rahman as the most beautiful actress in Hindi films.

30. Many writers wrote the script taking consideration of Amitabh. The famous duo Salim-Javed has also written the story of ‘Mr. India’ taking account of Amitabh.

31. In film ‘Silsila’, the song ‘Rang Barse’some of the lyrics were written by his father, Harivanshrai Bachchan. However, in ‘Agneepath’ the poem that was spoken by Amitabh was also written by his Harivanshrai Bachchan.

32. Amitabh is the only actor, who has worked in his re-make film. His 1975 classic film ‘Sholay’ was re-make in 2007 by ‘Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag ‘. In ‘Aag’ Big B had played the role of villain.

33. He is ambidextrous- That is Amitabh can write with both rights as well as left hands.

34. Indian comic character ‘supremo’ is based on him.

35. Amitabh is the The first Asian actor whose wax effigy is placed at Madame Tussauds Museum, London. Also, in 2009 in New York and Hong Konga also his effigies are placed.

36. In the Alexandria Film Festival in Egypt, 2001, he was awarded as the title of “superstar of the century”.

37. In a poll that was conducted by BBC News, Amitabh Bachchan won the title of ‘Actor of the Millennium’ by beating stars like Charlie Chaplin and Marlon Brando (American actor).

38. In 2003, he was awarded by the citizenship of French’s Deauville town.

39. He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2001.

40. In the midst of his career when Big B did not have a job, he was asked for work to Yash Chopra. After that only he got the film ‘Mohabbatein’ of Yashraj.

41. He has a rare disease of muscle called ‘myasthenia gravis.’ By this muscles get weaker.

42. According to reports, the two houses (Pratiksha and Jalsa) is worth more than Rs 200 crore.

43. ‘Jalsa’ was a gift from director Ramesh Sippy to Amitabh.

44. Amitabh is fond of wearing suits. His favorite brand is ‘Gabbana’, who is designing his suits for last 30 years.

45. His second favorite brand is Fratelli Rossetti.

46. Big B has 11 luxury brand cars. The most expensive car is a Rolls Royce Phantom, which was a gifted to him by the direct-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

47. His favorite car is Lexus, which is bulletproof.

48. Big B also fond of watches. It is said that he has different watches for every occasion. His favorite brand is Longines, whose price starts at Rs 2 lakh.

49. His other hobbies include Pen collection also. Amitabh has a collection of more than a thousand pens. The German company Mont Blanc gifts him is a special pen every year on his birthday as a gift.

50. July 26, 2012, Amitabh has received the honor of running with the Olympic torch. Olympic organizing committee had invited him specially.

51. His only black and white film is ‘Saat Hindustani’.

52 Amitabh was also the judge of Miss World beauty contest in 1995.

53. His mother Teji Bachchan mostly called her with the name of Munna.

54. He is the only actor who is not singer still he has given his voice in more than 20 films as a singer.

55. From 1973 to 1984, Amitabh’s about 19 films has celebrated Golden Jubilee.

56. Century Blockbuster Amitabh Bachchan is not only the king of movies but also the king of social media. On Twitter, the number of his followers has reached 17 million.