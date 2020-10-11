“Country has recognised the people who are involved in looting the country”; PM Modi attacks criticizers of farm laws… Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks the rivals who opposed fam laws by saying those whose politics were powered by brokers and middlemen are spreading “lies” about his government’s reform measures and asserted that the country will not waiver from this path. “Farmers are not going with those who have opposed “historic” reforms enacted by his government,” he said. He was speaking at a program to launch the physical distribution of property cards under the ‘SVAMITVA’ (ownership) scheme via video conferencing.

He referred to a number of projects, including the opening of bank accounts, the building of toilets and houses, cooking gas scheme, and electrification that his government has done to the people. “Rural India was left to fend for itself by those who ruled the country earlier,” Mr. Modi said in a swipe at the Congress.“Many people don’t want villages, poor, farmers and laborer to be ‘aatmanirbhar’,” the prime minister said and added that his government’s measures to empower them, including by directly transferring to farmers and others.

Parliament had passed The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 during the Monsoon Session. The prime minister said his government is undertaking development without any discrimination and with full transparency, and everyone is getting the benefit of schemes.“Those who looted the country are being recognized by people. That is why they are indulging in opposition, bad-mouthing (government), and using foul language. They are not bothered about the poor, villages, or the country. They are troubled by all the good work. They want to stop the development march of the country,” the prime minister said.