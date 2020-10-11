Covid-19 Updates: 1311 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1,096 new coronavirus cases along with 1,311 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total cases has reached at 106,229. The overall recoveries reached at 97,284. The death toll has reached at 445.

Also Read: Etihad Airways offers discounts, extra baggage allowance

134,000 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours in UAE. The total number of Covid-19 tests had reached at 11 million. The UAE has become the first country in the world where the number of Covid-19 tests conducted has exceeded its population (among countries with a population of more than one million).