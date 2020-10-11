Gold Bars Worth Lakhs Found In Dead body !!!

Belagavi (Karnataka); One and a half kilograms of gold bars were found in a body lying on the river Krishna. The gold is worth about Rs 69.75 lakh. Sagar Patil, 30, a native of Sangli in Maharashtra, was found dead with multiple injuries, police said. The preliminary conclusion is that it was murder.

The body was found floating in the river with the gold nuggets tied around the dead body. Awaiting more information in connection with the crime. Belagavi police started an investigation with respect to the incident and as per reports.