IPL 2020 updates:- MI vs DC; Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals and register their 5th win

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in a thrilling match. Chasing a target of 163, Mumbai reached the target with five wickets in hand with two balls to spare. Opener Quinton De Kock (53 off 36 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (53 off 32 balls) scored half-centuries to give Mumbai the victory. Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 28 off 15 balls. For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for just 28 runs in four overs. Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and Marcus Stones took one wicket each. Captain Rohit Sharma (five off 12 balls) and Hardik Pandya (0) disappointed the Mumbai line-up, but Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya put them ahead. Pollard was unbeaten on 11 off 14 balls and Pandya on 12 off seven balls. This is Mumbai’s second win of the season. This very unfortunate that Delhi lost the match even though they chose to bat first. Both the matches Delhi has lost this season are in Abu Dhabi. With the win, Mumbai climbed to the top of the points table. Delhi is in second place.