Temple priest shot over land dispute by land mafia

A temple priest had been shot by some miscreants over land dispute. The incident took place at Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. As per the police, the miscreants shot him over the years old land dispute.

Samrat Das, a priest at the Ram Janki temple in Tirre Manorama village of Etiathok police station area in Gonda was attacked by the miscreants. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Lucknow for treatment on early Sunday . His condition remains critical.

Samrat Das had a dispute over land ownership with the land mafia. The dispute is over 25 acres of land that belong to the temple.

The Gonda Police have began an investigation into the incident and launched a search operation to nab the accused. An FIR has been registered against four people. Two people have been arrested.

Earlier on last year another priest of the same temple, Mahant Sitaram Das also attacked by a unidentified assailants .

This is the second incident of attack against temple priest. Earlier a temple priest was burnt alive by a few people in Rajasthan’s Kalauri.