The exemption is over; Those who have expired UAE visa must pay a fine!!! Know more

Visitors or tourists in UAE whose visas expired after March 1 now have only today left to regularise their status or exit the country without incurring overstay fines. The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced a one-month extension for visitors whose entry permits expired after March 1. The extension that began on August 11 will end on September 11, today.

According to the ICA, visitors also have the option of staying in the country if they regularise their status by obtaining a visit or employment visa. And if the visitor doesn’t leave the country or have their visa renewed, overstay fines will be implemented. The penalty for overstaying is Dh200 for the first day and Dh100 per day every day after. The ICA has urged visitors to exit the country within the stipulated deadline which will help facilitate their return to the UAE. The UAE Cabinet had issued a decision that canceled all previously issued resolutions related to the residency of expatriates and the validity of visas, entry permits, and ID cards. The automatic extension of expired visas and IDs until December this year was withdrawn.