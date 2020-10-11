Updated fuel prices announced

The updated fuel prices has been announced. The updated fuel prices has been announced in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Aramco has announced the updated price.

The new prices of fuel will be in effect from October 11 until the November 10. The company will announce updated prices every month on the 10th day.

The new fuel prices are the following:

Gasoline 91 : 1.44 SR per litre (earlier 1.47 SR)

Gasoline 95 : 1.59 SR per litre (earlier 1.63 SR)

Diesel : 0.52 SR per litre (earlier 0.52 SR)

Kerosene : 0.70 SR per litre (earlier 0.70 SR)

LPG : 0.75 SR (earlier 0.75 SR)

According to the company, the local prices of gasoline are subject to change depending on changes in the export prices from the Saudi Arabia to the international markets, hence the costs will fluctuate as per the changes.