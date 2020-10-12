After travelling 600 km on the engine; Helen starts a new life…

Kottayam: It may come as a surprise that the life of a kitten who was sitting near the engine of a car in the heat and dust for about 600 km was saved. But it was the humanity of the three young men that brought it back to the mother.

The incident took place after the lock-down. The employees are Vishnu from Kottayam Varissery and Rajeev from Parippu. The trio reached Bangalore on October 1 in the car of their colleague Avinash from Kochi Thammanam. The next day, when I heard a ‘meow’ sound from inside the car, a kitten curled up under the engine!

It was one of three kittens that grew up in Avinash’s neighborhood. We drove straight to the service center with the car. After much work, the kitten was taken out. Milk and biscuits were given but the frightened kitten did not eat. Subsequently, he was taken to the Bengaluru Pet Hospital. Dr. Narendra was informed that the cat was only three weeks old and was surprised that its life had been saved. The trembling kitten woke up after being injected with iron and given vitamin medicine. After being fed and cared for, the kitten adapted.

When they returned home on October 6, they had a new friend in the backseat of their car. When the movie story of a girl named Helen who was trapped in the freezer room came to mind, they named her – Helen!

When Helen was brought to the terrace from her house in Kochi, the mother cat heard a noise and ran away. The mother and baby cried over the grief of not being seen for a week.