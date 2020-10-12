BJP councillor shot dead in front of his house

A Municipal councillor of BJP has shot dead before his house. BJP’s councillor of ward 13 in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand was shot dead by unidentified assailants before his house in broad daylight on Monday.

The accused arrived at ward councillor Prakash Dhami’s residence in a car and called him outside on the pretext of getting his signatures on a document. As soon as Prakash Dhami came out, they opened fire at him and drove away.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, He had been elected unopposed from ward no 13 of Rudrapur.