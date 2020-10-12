Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar resigns from Congress

Former south Indian actress and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar has resigned from Congress.

Congress has dropped Khushboo Sundar as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect on Monday. Congress took the decision as speculations are rife that the actor-turned-politician will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Congress sacked Sundar as AICC spokesperson after she sent her resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

“Thank you very much for providing me the opportunity to serve my nation as a National Spokesperson and a Primary member of Indian National Congress. I Have always taken great pride to represent the Party on different platforms in most trying situations. I came into the fold of INC at the time when it was at its lowest,

being defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections .1 did not walk into the Party for any monetary gains, name or fame.

Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed.

I after a long thorough thought process over a period of time, have decided to end my association with the party. Herewith I tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress.

I wish to take this opportunity to thank you, Shri. RahuI Gandhi Ji and everyone in the party personally. My respect towards you will remain the same.”, Khushbu wrote in the letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi.