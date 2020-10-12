Covid-19 Updates: Covid-19 tests crosses 11 million in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. Till now 11 million Covid-19 tests had been carried out in UAE said the ministry.

1064 new coronavirus cases along with 1271 recoveries and 1death was reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. 78,483 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours in UAE.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Thus the total coronavirus infection tally has reached at 107,293. The overall recoveries stand at 98,555. The death toll has reached at 446.