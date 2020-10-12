“Granny Lost Customers Due To Coronavirus”; Netizens Were Left Heartbroken !!!

Social media has a good side at times. Cybercitizens are coming jointly to support people and small businesses who are confronting hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak. The story of an old lady from Kerala struggling to make ends meet is going viral in social media. Even actress Richa Chadha is calling people to show up for her.

The painful story of Parvathy Amma toiling to make ends meet was shared on Twitter by journalist Aarif Shah. He shared a video of her and captioned it, “Kerala Story: This old lady runs a Dhaba to feed her family. She doesn’t have customers and struggles to earn. It’s resilient and delicious Parvathyamma’s eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad. After Baba ka Dhaba, Keralites turn to help this elderly woman. #BabaKaDhaba (sic).”

Show up for Parvathyamma! Come on. ????at Karimba ! ?? https://t.co/3nGb9tIiTj — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2020

According to the caption, Parvathy Amma runs a small hotel in Karimba, near Mannarkkad, Kerala. Whatever she makes from the hotel, she uses to feed her family but due to the pandemic, she doesn’t have any customers and is stumbling to earn her livelihood.

Netizens got heartbroken after the video appeared on social media. Even Bollywood actress Richa Chadha replied to the video and asked people to help Parvathy Amma. She captioned the tweet, “Show up for Parvathyamma! Come on at Karimba! (sic).”