Japanese theme park is allowing visitors to work remotely from Ferris wheel…

Ever imagined of doing your work in an amusement park, sending important mails and holding Zoom calls from the top of a Ferris wheel? Well it is a reality in Japan. Yomiuriland, a theme park in Tokyo, is trying to boost tourism by selling day passes to people who are looking for some interesting places to work privately.

People will be able to work privately in the theme park from October 15, as part of its ‘Amusement Workation’ package. They are required to pay Rs 1,312.56 for one person and Rs 2,486.96 for a pair. Guests can set up a working space in a poolside, which is believed to be complete with table, chairs — both the ones found in offices and of deck variety and also provided with WiFi.

The main highlight of the package is definitely the Ferris wheel, which is equipped with WiFi. There are also other attractions inside the park, such as the botanical garden, a haunted house, a roller coaster, among other such things for which they will have to pay a little extra.