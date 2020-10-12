Khushbu joined BJP

Top south-Indian actress and former Congress spokes person Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP on Monday in Delhi. On Monday she had resigned from Congress. She joined BJP joined BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu State BJP President L. Murugan and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi.

Congress has dropped Khushboo Sundar as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect on Monday. Congress took the decision as speculations are rife that the actor-turned-politician will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Congress sacked Sundar as AICC spokesperson after she sent her resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Khushbu joined the Congress in 2014, having earlier been a member of the DMK from 2010.