Massive fire breaks out at Dhobi Ghat

A massive fire has broke out at Dhobi Ghat. The fire broke out at late Sunday night at Dhobi Ghat in Aishbagh area in Lucknow. No causalities or injuries were reported. A number of The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

“We will investigate the reason behind the fire which broke out here. It may be a short circuit. We have received information about the fire break out at around 1:30 am and we reached within 15 minutes. Right now, we can see 50-60 shanties here. There is no information regarding injuries or missing people. There is no casualty as of 2:45 am,” Vijay Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Lucknow informed to media.