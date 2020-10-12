Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory

A massive fire has broke out at a plastic factory. Fire broke out at a plastic factory at Nababpatti area in in Chitpur in North Kolkata on Monday. 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the area and fire fighting operations underway.
Kolkata police informed that people had been evacuated to safer places. No causality has been reported.
West Bengal | Fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Chitpur area of North Kolkata. Fire fighting operations underway. More details awaited. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/7nPBDLkoRz
