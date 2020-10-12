DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory

Oct 12, 2020, 02:46 pm IST

A massive fire has broke out at a plastic factory. Fire broke out at a plastic factory at Nababpatti area in in Chitpur in North Kolkata on Monday. 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the area and fire fighting operations underway.

Kolkata police informed that people had been evacuated to safer places. No causality has been reported.

