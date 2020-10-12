“Massive Power Failure In Mumbai” ;Blackout In Many Areas, Transport Services Disrupted!!!

A grid failure caused a massive power outage in India’s financial capital Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday. “Power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to grid loss,” the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport agency said. Some local rail services were suspended due to the power outage, according to a tweet by the Central Railway.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences are regretted,” said. Many people living in the south, central and northern parts of the city mentioned on Twitter about the outage. Large parts of Mumbai and some areas in Thane are facing a power outage from 10:15 am due to the grid failure.

#WATCH Public announcement about the temporary suspension of local train services being made at #Mumbai Central Railway Station following power grid failure BMC says, "It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." pic.twitter.com/YZGLM4ktL3 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Courtesy; News7 India

Some of the places affected in Mumbai are Colaba, Mahim, and Bandra. It has also stated that the Mumbai Suburban train services have been disrupted due to the grid failure. The same has been confirmed by Central Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) and the Western Railways.