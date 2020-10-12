Nephews bury an old man alive for allegedly practicing ‘witchcraft’

Shillong: An 80-year-old man was allegedly buried alive by members of his family for practicing “witchcraft.” The three prime accused in the case have been arrested by the police. The police were informed on October 10 that the elderly person had disappeared from his home at Mawliehbah Mawnar under the Nongstoin Police Station. The victim, identified as Morris Marngar, was reportedly taken by his nephews to Nongdisong village. There, he was confined in a house belonging to his niece.

Morris was taken to Pordidoh at the Nongdisong village, where he was buried alive. His family members suspected Morris of practicing “witchcraft” and casting an evil spell on his family. Although 18 suspects managed to flee the spot, 3 of the main accused Densil Marngar (40), Jales Marngar (27), and Diberwell Marngar (30), were arrested by police. What makes this gruesome murder all the more shocking is that the victim apparently did not have any bad track records and was respected by everyone in the community.