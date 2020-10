This Dubai cab driver can speak 10 different languages…Watch!!!

The 33-year-old, Hussain Sayed has caught the netizens this week for his unique talent of knowing multiple languages. He is a master of conversation with the ability to engage his passengers in their mother tongue. He can fluently converse in 10 different languages, including Malayalam.

“I can hold a conversation in Arabic, Tagalog, Malayalam, Chinese (Mandarin), Russian, Farsi, English, Hindi, Urdu, and Pashto,” Sayed told.

Watch an update by Khaleej Times:

Well, he didn’t take any language courses.¬†Sayed, who has lived in Dubai for over 14 years, said that he started learning new languages after realizing it can lead to new opportunities and healthier relation.