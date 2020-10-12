This Dubai cab driver can speak 10 different languages…Watch!!!

The 33-year-old, Hussain Sayed has caught the netizens this week for his unique talent of knowing multiple languages. He is a master of conversation with the ability to engage his passengers in their mother tongue. He can fluently converse in 10 different languages, including Malayalam.

“I can hold a conversation in Arabic, Tagalog, Malayalam, Chinese (Mandarin), Russian, Farsi, English, Hindi, Urdu, and Pashto,” Sayed told.

Watch an update by Khaleej Times:

Well, he didn’t take any language courses. Sayed, who has lived in Dubai for over 14 years, said that he started learning new languages after realizing it can lead to new opportunities and healthier relation.