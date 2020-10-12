Watch a street vendor catching a boy falling from the terrace….

TIRUCHY: A little boy girl holding the hands of her younger brother who was hanging from an edge of the terrace of a house at a village near Manapparai and later rescued by a street vendor. The children’s parents were construction workers and went for work leaving the children in their house.

The little children were playing around their house and also on the terrace. While running around the boy Ezhil slipped from the terrace and however managed to get clutched to the wall. On seeing her brother hanging from the wall, his sister Kavi acted quickly and grabbed hold of her brother’s hands. Having the firm hold on her brother’s hand, Kavi raised alarm seeking neighbors’ help to save her brother.

A street vendor named Mohammed Salik, who was selling house cleaning items on-road, noticed the children in danger and rushed to help. While the vendor was standing below the boy, the girl loosened her hand. The vendor was able to catch the boy while falling.