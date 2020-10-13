Baba Ramdev falls off elephant while doing Yoga!!! Watch the video

Mathura:- A video of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is going viral in which he was falling off an elephant while performing yoga. The incident is said to have happened on Monday when Ramdev was teaching yoga to saints at Guru Sharanan’s ashram Ramanarati in Mathura. The yoga guru was not injured in the incident.

Baba Ramdev told the benefits of yoga practice by doing Kapal Bhati, Anulom Vilom, Surya Namaskar, and other yogasanas. During this time, Baba Ramdev also did yoga sitting on the elephant. Baba Ramdev had started performing yoga practice only that after two-three minutes the elephant moved. Baba was sitting without any support, with his feet folded. All went wrong when he lost his balance and fell off the elephant. In the video, Ramdev could be seen dusting off dirt and moving on with a smile. The video has garnered thousands of views with netizens giving mixed reactions on the incident, some laughing it out while some appreciating the Yoga guru. Monday’s incident recalls an incident from August when Ramdev fell down while cycling in rain and the video of which went viral on social media.

Hathi ko Baba Ramdev ki fake deshbhakti pasand nahi ayi… pic.twitter.com/lHhWFb7VRS — alisait (@alisait69) October 13, 2020