“Baby’s day at work”; UP official carries three week old baby to work…Watch!!!

A sub-divisional magistrate in Uttar Pradesh is being praised for her dedication to work after she was seen doing her duties while looking after her three-week-old daughter in office.

The video has gone viral which shows Soumya Pandey, the Modi Nagar SDM, sitting at her desk with her infant while signing on some paperwork. Pandey says she feels no difficulty in adjusting to both the roles.

Watch the video here:

While many praised the UP official, others expressed concerns over the child being brought to the office amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.