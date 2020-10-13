Commodity Market: Gold rates remains constant…

Gold prices in the state remains high for the fourth day in a row this month. At Rs 4,725 per gram and Rs 37,800 per sovereign today. On Saturday, October 10, the rate rose by Rs 30 per gram and Rs 240 per sovereign. Internationally, the stock is trading at $ 1,914 an ounce.

October-9 Sovereign increased by Rs. On October 5, the gold price was at its lowest level this month. 37,120 per sovereign and Rs. 46.40 per gram. This was followed by a rise in gold prices. On October 1, the sovereign was priced at Rs 37,280 and on October 2 at Rs 37,360.

Today’s price of a gram of silver is Rs 63.10. The price is Rs 504.80 per eight grams and Rs 63,100 per kilogram. Yesterday, the price of a kilogram of silver was Rs 63,800.