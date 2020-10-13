‘Covid Ready Taxi’ For The Safety Of Drivers And People!!!

Mumbai: A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)-United Way Mumbai (UWM) in teamwork with Mumbai Taximen’s Union and Wadala RTO has undertaken a project ‘Covid Ready Taxi’ to ensure the safety of cab drivers and commuters.

As per a report, United Way Mumbai spokesperson said, “We are planning to provide 150 black and yellow cabs to be Covid-19 ready by this pilot project. The activities comprise of cab sanitization, installation of a plastic isolation screen which separates the driver from the commuters, a Covid readiness kit to provide that has reusable 6 layer face masks (3 masks), surface disinfectant spray (2 bottles), 1.5-liter hand pump spray bottle (1 bottle), 5 liter can of hand sanitizer, microfiber cloth for cleaning the cab and handwashing paper soaps (10 strips).”

Taxi drivers were also given training on preventative measures to be taken for supervising the coronavirus transmission while on service. UWM’s Ajay Govale also said that ‘COVID Ready Taxi’ is also trained on the various rules of road safety. The death toll in Maharashtra has raised to 40,514 and the number of active cases has crossed the 2,12,905-mark. The total number of COVID-19 cured cases in Maharashtra now stands at 12,81,896.

As per the update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on October 13, a total of 15,656 patients have been recovered and discharged. As many as 8732 new COVID-19 cases were reported on in Maharashtra, taking the state count of coronavirus to 2,12,905, said state Health Department.