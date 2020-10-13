India’s wealthiest self-made entrepreneurs under the age of 40 !!! Know who tops the list?

Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, who runs financial company Zerodha, have topped the list of self-made richest Indians under 40. 34, co-founded India’s first online brokerage platform Zerodha and grew it to become the country’s largest stockbroker by the number of clients. Zerodha runs a number of popular open online education and community initiatives. The company launched Varsity, a learning module to educate the young investors investing for the first time. It also runs Trading Q&A, an active forum where traders and investors, can discuss stock ideas. Then there is ‘Z Connect’ an interactive blog.

“The plan back in 2010 was for Nikhil to trade with the very little money we had left after starting Zerodha to generate enough runway for the retail broking attempt. And that’s what he did, and that’s how we survived,” founder Nithin Kamath recently shared in a blog. Ten years on, with its products and technology and education, the startup has grown massively. About 17 Indian entrepreneurs, aged under 40, have been featured in the Hurun’s 40 & under self-made rich list. Together, they hold a fortune of Rs 45,000 crores. Interestingly, nine of the 17 billionaires have their business headquartered in Bengaluru.