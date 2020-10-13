“Parle Products” Denies To Advertise On News Channels ; Twitter Says ‘Well Done’

New Delhi: Due to TRP manipulation ruckus by several news broadcasters, Parle Products and Bajaj have decided not to broadcast on news channels that are promoting ‘toxic and aggressive content’.

As per the reports, senior category head of Parle, Krishnarao Buddha said that the “company will restrict to advertise on news channels which are toxic or involved in the plausible TRP scam”.“We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some sort of a clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content,” Krishnarao Buddha was quoted as saying.

Parle Products has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. These channels are not the kinds that the company wants to put money into as it does not favour its target consumer. It's time more companies join the lead of Bajaj and Parle. pic.twitter.com/LNXr9ytmBF — Indian Civil Liberties Union (@ICLU_Ind) October 11, 2020

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, who is managing director of Bajaj Auto, also announced that his company has blacklisted 3 news channels for supporting harmful content. Soon after the judgment, many complimented the decision and called it a necessary step. Since Monday afternoon, #ParleG has been trending on Twitter with netizens hailing the brand for being “socially responsible.”

MAD RESECT FOR #ParleG It has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. How nice it would be if more companies would start thinking about the country and stop funding this as$hole media Let's hit them where it hurts G for Genius 👍 pic.twitter.com/MTqrmW3caj — What is this behavior Anoooooooooooop 🙄 (@theexwhogothot) October 12, 2020