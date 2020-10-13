“PM Modi” biopic producer gets death threats on social media

‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic co-producer has lodged a complaint with the cyber cell after receiving death threats online. A Facebook account by the name of Optimistix took strong objection to his association with the movie which is all set to release in theatres. Posting an image of him and his infant son, the Facebook user threatened him with life going ahead to make slanderous remarks on his family.

The movie Narendra Modi has been in news lately for being the first movie to release post-Covid-19 lockdown. In the backdrop of elections last year, the opposition parties especially Congress had cried hoarse on the biographical movie on the life of the Prime Minister. Amit B. Wadhwani is an Industrialist and Business Leader with interests and investments in the various business right from Real Estate, Ed-Tech to Auto Tech companies. The movie Narendra Modi marks his first leap into the lucrative Bollywood industry. Amit B Wadhwani has always been a known name in Bollywood circles and his flagship brand SAI has associated with high profile events in the past. Amit B. Wadhwani after visiting the Cyber cell stated “I have been active on social media and contributing as a thought leader in the industry and also providing updates on the latest Business moves and industry trends. As co-producer of PM Narendra Modi, I have received threat comments on social media warning me of dire consequences. While trollers are common and insignificant, the nature of the threat and bringing in my family into this is disturbing for a law-abiding citizen and business leader like me. I wasn’t sure whether there is a wider nexus or pattern to it given the recent developments in the Bollywood industry. I have filed an official complaint with the cyber cell who have assured me to look into this”.